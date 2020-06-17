STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK PM Boris Johnson unhurt in car crash as protester runs at convoy outside Parliament

One of the security vehicles within his prime ministerial motorcade was seen to have hit the back of the UK PM's silver Jaguar.

Published: 17th June 2020 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car was involved in a crash outside the gates of Parliament in London on Wednesday as a protester rushed towards his convoy.

Downing Street said there are no reports of any injuries after social media images emerged of the incident, which took place shortly after Johnson, 55, left the House of Commons after the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session.

One of the security vehicles within his prime ministerial motorcade was seen to have hit the back of the UK PM's silver Jaguar as his driver slammed the brakes, resulting in a major dent.

"I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The protester, believed to be a Kurdish activist, is seen being grabbed by Scotland Yard officers on duty near the Palace of Westminster and has since been arrested.

Johnson's motorcade quickly sped away from the scene following the incident, as security officials were heard shouting "stay back" to members of the public and protesters who regularly gather in and around Parliament Square.

