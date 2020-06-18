STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bank of England pumps out extra stimulus of 112 billion euros

The BoE, reporting the outcome of a regular meeting, said policymakers voted to hike the central bank's quantitative easing (QE) stimulus by the equivalent of $126 billion or 112 billion euros.

Published: 18th June 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Euros

Photo of Euros used for representational purposes.

By AFP

LONDON: The Bank of England on Thursday unveiled an extra £100 billion of cash stimulus to prop up Britain's coronavirus-hit economy, despite a slump less severe than first thought.

The BoE, reporting the outcome of a regular meeting, said policymakers voted to hike the central bank's quantitative easing (QE) stimulus by the equivalent of $126 billion or 112 billion euros.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) panel also left the central bank's key interest rate at a record-low 0.1 percent. The pound held steady in response. 

The QE expansion was widely forecast by analysts after the UK economy contracted by one fifth in April amid a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 23 to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Yet policymakers believe that the economy will fare better than anticipated as lockdown restrictions are relaxed. 

"UK GDP contracted by around 20 percent in April, following a six-percent fall in March," noted minutes from the MPC gathering.

"Evidence from more timely indicators suggests that GDP started to recover thereafter.

"Payments data are consistent with a recovery in consumer spending in May and June, and housing activity has started to pick up recently," the minutes added.

Yet policymakers conceded that "the labour market has weakened materially", while they expect an increasing number of workers to be furloughed -- or have wages backed up by the state -- in the second quarter.

The BoE's latest cash injection means that a total of £745 billion in QE is swirling around the UK economy to boost growth -- as a result of economic shocks consisting of the global financial crisis, Brexit uncertainty and the COVID-19 outbreak.

The BoE had already added £200 billion of QE stimulus in March and slashed borrowing costs to the current historic nadir in response to fallout from the virus.

Under QE, the central bank purchases assets such as government and corporate bonds to stimulate lending and economic activity.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK stimulus BoE stimulus Britain economy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp