STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Canada's Sikh lawmaker calls MP a 'racist'; removed from Parliament

Singh was seeking the unanimous consent of the House of Commons to pass a motion calling on the House to recognise there is systemic racism within the RCMP.

Published: 18th June 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Jagmeet SIngh

New Democratic Party chief Jagmeet Singh (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

TORONTO: Canada's Indian-origin Sikh MP Jagmeet Singh was removed from Parliament after he called a lawmaker 'racist' for denying approval for a motion calling out systemic racism in the police force, according to a media report.

The New Democratic Party (NDP) leader said that he stands by his words even after he was removed from the House of Commons for calling Bloc Quebecois House Leader Alain Therrien a 'racist' for denying the approval needed for a motion calling out systemic racism in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), CTV News reported.

"I don't back down from standing up to racism. I don't think it benefits for me to call people names, I was angry at the moment and I stand by it," Singh told reporters after the incident on Wednesday.

"In that moment I got angry, but I am sad now, because why can't we act? Why can't we do something to save peoples' lives? We can do something, and why would someone say no to that?" he said.

Singh was seeking the unanimous consent of the House of Commons to pass a motion calling on the House to recognise there is systemic racism within the RCMP and call on the government to review its budget as well as the federal law that governs the police force.

His motion also called for other accountability measures related to the RCMP, including a full review of the use of force by members and the training officers get, according to the report.

It appeared that all other parties were on side with the motion, but an audible no came from the area in the House of Commons where the Bloc Quebecois caucus sits, it said.

Singh and Therrien were seen engaged in a heated argument, before Bloc Quebecois MP and party whip Claude DeBellefeuille called on the House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to call for order, saying in French that the NDP leader had insulted her colleague and was using unparliamentary language, the report said.

Singh then rose, and said in French: "It's true, I called him a racist."

When he was asked to apologise, he refused after which House Speaker Rota said that Singh was not able to participate in the remainder of the day's sitting.

"In this moment where Indigenous people are being killed and being brutalised, Black people are being killed and brutalised in Canada. We've not seen any action."

"And in that moment, we put forward this motion, but I thought given where we are, given what's going on, given the lack of action, here is something we can do concretely to actually make a difference

"Kind of shocked that anyone would say no to this motion," Singh told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagmeet Singh Canada racism
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp