STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China's response to India's emphatic win at UNSC lukewarm

While countries like Germany, Norway and Ukraine have congratulated India on its emphatic victory, China has not done so nor did the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman mention India by name.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Friday gave a lukewarm response to India's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, saying as a permanent member, it would like to enhance cooperation with all the newly-elected members of the top organ of the UN.

Asked for his response to India's election to the non-permanent seat of the UNSC with an overwhelming majority of 184 votes out of total 192 UN members amidst the current round of India-China military tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not mention India by name.

"The UNSC is an important organ to uphold International peace and security following the UN charter," Zhao said.

"As a permanent member, China would like to enhance cooperation with all parties of the UNSC including the newly elected non-permanent members to jointly fulfil the responsibility given by the UN charter," he said.

While countries like Germany, Norway and Ukraine have congratulated India on its emphatic victory, China has not done so nor did the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman mention India by name.

China has been stonewalling India's efforts to become member of the UN's powerful body for years, pointing to the lack of consensus even though the other four permanent members, the US, the UK, France and Russia have expressed backing for New Delhi's membership.

China has in the past said there were major differences among UN members over UNSC reforms maintaining that a "package solution" should be found to accommodate the interests and concerns of all parties.

India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States grouping, garnered 184 votes out of the total 192 polled in the Security Council elections on Wednesday.

Along with India, Norway, Ireland and Mexico will join the Security Council as the non-permanent members for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021.

This is the eighth time that India will sit at the Council's horseshoe-shaped table.

Previously, India was elected for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China Sino india ties India UNSC
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp