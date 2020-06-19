STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gilgit-Baltistan Agriculture Minister among 118 new COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan

As many as 5,358 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Pakistan, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 162,973, the News International reported.

Published: 19th June 2020 03:25 PM

Health workers in PPE burying a person who died due to COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: A total of 118 new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, including Agriculture Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Janbaz Khan, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

Khan, 64, was on ventilator for four days according to local media.

The coronavirus-related death toll in the country has reached 3,228, while the number of recoveries reached 59,215.

The Sindh province, with 62,269 cases, is the most affected and is followed by the Punjab province, which registered over 60,138 cases. 20,182 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,637 from Islamabad, 1,213 from Gilgit Baltistan, 8,794 from Balochistan and 740 from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

