STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

This Father's Day, dads have new respect for duties at home

According to one preliminary study, 45% of fathers said they have spent more time taking care of children under 6 than they did before.

Published: 19th June 2020 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

This 2019 photo shows Bouba Diemé with his wife, Désirée Allen, their 5-year-old son, Buraq Abdou, center, and twin 1-year-olds, Sembène Khalifa, held by Diemé, and Sankara Kokà. Diemé said the family’s isolation during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has taught him to be more patient with his children.

This 2019 photo shows Bouba Diemé with his wife, Désirée Allen, their 5-year-old son, Buraq Abdou, center, and twin 1-year-olds, Sembène Khalifa, held by Diemé, and Sankara Kokà. Diemé said the family’s isolation during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has taught him to be more patient with his children. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Rahul Gandhi's twin girls were born dangerously premature, with a slim chance they would have normal lives after barely surviving birth eight years ago.

“They eventually came home and beat those odds,” said the 40-year-old father, who treasures the time he's had to discover new facets of his young fighters while working from home in Brooklyn during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like millions of dads around the globe, Gandhi has taken on more responsibilities at home during lockdown. There have been challenges with distance learning, for one, which have revealed important lessons about his girls.

“I learned more about their different personalities in school,” he said. “While one is quiet and reserved, which is the opposite at home, the other is engaged and raises her hand to participate non-stop, also the reverse at home. I saw their evolving interests, whether arts and sciences or math, and how much more they support each other than I thought.”

Other fathers, including those who already were entrenched in housework, child care and meal prep, have developed a newfound respect for the “second shift,” a term coined in the 1980s after research showed that women still shouldered most duties at home despite working outside jobs.

“I’ve almost perfected my one-trick repertoire of girls' hairstyles that is the pony tail,” joked 46-year-old Anthony Bianco, who became the primary caregiver in Brisbane, Australia, to two daughters, ages 6 and 9, as his wife works as a community nurse.

He lost a job last October and has been home since another fell through in February, before pandemic chaos ensued.

“I’ve been the primary caregiver, including doing most of the remote learning,” he said. “It's made us closer. I’ve also realized that people take teachers way too much for granted.”

Pediatrician Craig Garfield studies the roles of fathers in their children’s lives and is a professor of pediatrics and medical social sciences at Northwestern University in Chicago.

“The pandemic has reshaped the way fathers are involved with their families and children,” he said via email. "Whether it's play, reading a book or getting down on the floor and spending time with their kids, this is an unprecedented opportunity for fathers to be really involved.”

According to one preliminary study, 45% of fathers said they have spent more time taking care of children under 6 than they did before the coronavirus scare sent them home.

The researchers, Daniel L. Carlson of the University of Utah, Richard Petts of Ball State University and Joanna R. Pepin of the University of Texas-Austin, surveyed 1,060 U.S. parents in mixed-gender marriages in late April to see how divisions of housework and child care may have changed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Stay-at-home orders were issued and schools, child care centers and non-essential businesses were shuttered, putting a strain on families and demolishing barriers between work and home. Millions of people lost their jobs.

The preliminary study found that 43% of fathers reported pitching in more with care of older children, and 42% reported an overall increase in housework time. The percentages of mothers who said their partners increased their time doing housework and caring for children were markedly lower, from 20 percent to 34 percent, according to the study.

“The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle,” Garfield said.

There was no such disagreement on what mothers have been doing. More than one-quarter of both fathers and mothers reported an increase in the housework and child care that mothers perform.

“I think of single parents with two kids and a job that obligates them to show up in person. What does one do? In the beginning, it felt like my wife and I were making life-changing decisions on a nearly daily basis,” said Zach Kubin, who left New York City for Connecticut in March with his family.

Kubin, 37, and his wife have two children, ages 3 and a year and a half. Both parents are working full time at home. Before the pandemic, Kubin spent most of his time on the road meeting with clients as head of sales for an advertising tech company.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve become the ‘primary caregiver,’” Kubin said. “More that I’ve become a `caregiver.' I make the milk. I change the diapers. I think about what to do for lunch and dinner. Things that I usually would just do on the weekend are now things that require thought every day."

In Boston, 33-year-old Bouba Dieme is particularly vulnerable to the new virus as he awaits a heart transplant. He and his wife have both been working full time at home since March while pitching in with their three boys, a 5-year-old and year-old twins.

They're among the lucky. Their nanny has continued to come during the day throughout lockdown.

Dieme used to commute about 90 minutes each way to his office at a consortium working on energy efficiency at utility companies. His wife is a director at a Federal Reserve bank.

“We've been tag teaming on the older son's schooling,” Dieme said. “I feel very grateful. We're much more appreciative of the little things. I'm very patient by nature, but the kids can really take me to the limits. It was a matter of learning to be more patient and getting more creative with the kids.”

Two years ago, 34-year-old Tyler Moore left his job as a school administrator in New York to return to the classroom. He's been teaching remotely. His wife left her job as a pediatric occupational therapist prior to the birth of their third child earlier this year just as the pandemic struck.

“One of my greatest challenges with working and caring for the girls has been that I don’t feel like I'm doing any one thing well. Not until I tried to balance teaching, parenting and helping around the house did I truly feel the weight of this,” Moore said.

“Before the quarantine I really struggled to understand some of the frustrations that my wife had with caring for our girls, managing the household and crossing things off her to-do list,” he said. “Her primary frustration is that she never seemed to get as much done as she thought she would and that she never had thinking time or alone time. I totally get that now.”

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fathers day COVID 19 pandemic coroanvirus chores
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp