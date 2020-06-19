STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

TNA to take up Tamil issues in North, East regions separately in Sri Lanka polls

There are 29 seats from northern and eastern provinces, including Tamil-dominated and Muslim-dominated areas in the two regions.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vote, Polls, Election

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's main Tamil party TNA will take up issues of the minority Tamils in the North and East provinces separately while formulating its manifesto for the parliamentary election to be held on August 5, a party official said on Friday.

At a party meeting held on June 13 in Jaffna, the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) decided that its manifesto must enable it win a maximum number of seats from the two regions to the country's 225-member Parliament.

The election will take place on August 5.

It has been decided to treat the two provinces separately to address the issues specific to both regions in order to offer solutions, the official said.

There are 29 seats from northern and eastern provinces, including Tamil-dominated and Muslim-dominated areas in the two regions.

All three communities - Sinhala, Tamil and Muslims - have an almost equal share in the eastern provincial demography.

The TNA had 16 seats in the previous Parliament.

The party members stressed on the need to do effective campaigning in view of the challenges posed by several rival fringe Tamil parties in both provinces, the the party official said.

The party envisages a constitutional solution to address Tamil aspirations.

The TNA's support to Maithripala Sirisena was based on the former president's pledge to introduce a new Constitution in Sri Lanka which will address political problems of the Tamils.

The party has come under heavy criticism from the nationalist Tamil forces who accuse it of having achieved nothing in exchange for their support to Sirisena.

The TNA has pledged its support to the current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the condition to introduce a new Constitution which will address the Tamil concerns.

Earlier, the TNA had said that it would talk to President Rajapaksa about the 13th amendment to the Constitution as a means of sharing land and police powers with the minority Tamils in the country.

The 13th amendment, an outcome of an agreement reached between India and Sri Lanka in 1987, deals with devolution of land and police powers to the provinces in Sri Lanka.

The Sinhalaese community comprises 74 per cent of the country's population and is known to oppose the 13th amendment.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TNA Sri lanka polls Sri lanka Tamil National Alliance
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp