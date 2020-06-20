Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating' and in new, dangerous phase, warns WHO chief

By PTI

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and that more than 150,000 cases were reported yesterday - the"highest single-day number so far.

In a media briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said nearly half of the newly reported cases were from the Americas, with significant numbers from South Asia and the Middle East.

We are in a new and dangerous phase, he said, warning that restrictive measures are still needed to stop the pandemic.

Many people are understandably fed up with being at home (and) countries are understandably eager to open up their societies.

But Tedros warned that the virus is still spreading fast and that measures like social distancing, mask wearing and hand-washing are still critical.

He noted the toll would be especially great on refugees in particular, of whom more than 80 per cent live in mostly developing nations.

We have a shared duty to everything we can to prevent, detect and respond to the transmission of COVID-19 detected among refugees in hospitals.