LAC standoff: Chinese varsity threatens action against Indian student for posting offensive comments

The Indian national surnamed Kadukkasseri is a student at the Jiangsu University  in east China's Jiangsu Province.

Published: 20th June 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: A Chinese university has threatened to take action against an Indian student for allegedly posting offensive comments against the Chinese people on social media, the official media here reported on Saturday.

The Indian national surnamed Kadukkasseri is a student at the Jiangsu University (JSU) in east China's Jiangsu Province.

His offensive posts have gone viral on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, the Global Times reported.

"The university will punish Kadukkasseri for his wrongdoing according to its regulations on overseas students after further investigation," the report quoted an official from the JSU surnamed Wu as saying.

The Indian student has since apologised, the report said.

The comments come in wake of heightened tensions between the two nuclear giants as 20 Indian soldiers,  including a Colonel, lost their lives in a face-off at Ladakh's Galwan valley.

China's claim of sovereignty over the region has caused tensions resulted in people demanding boycott of Chinese products, among other reactions.

Meanwhile, Beijing as a counter-reaction to trade tensions, made 98 per cent of products coming in from Bangladesh duty-free from July 1.

(With Online Desk and ENS inputs)

