Top US diplomat calls UN rights body 'a haven for dictators'

Floyd's relatives, families of other victims of US police violence and hundreds of advocacy groups urged the Human Rights Council to take up the issue.

Published: 20th June 2020 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo| AP)

By PTI

FRANKFURT: US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo said the decision by the UN's top human rights body to commission a report on policing and race amid international protests spurred by George Floyd's death "marks a new low" and confirmed the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council in 2018.

The council agreed Friday in Geneva to commission a UN report on systemic racism and discrimination against Black people while stopping short of ordering a more intensive investigation singling out the United States.

Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

In response, Pompeo on Saturday described the Human Rights Council as a haven for dictators and the democracies that indulge them and said the council should focus its attention elsewhere.

"If the Council were serious about protecting human rights, there are plenty of legitimate needs for its attention, such as the systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China, and Iran, Pompeo said in a statement Saturday.

The Human Rights Council approved a consensus resolution following days of grappling over language after African nations backed away from their initial push for a commission of inquiry, the council's most intrusive form of scrutiny focusing more on the US.

Instead, the resolution mentions historic racism in the US but only calls for a more generic report to be written by the UN human rights chief's office and outside experts.

The aim is to contribute to accountability and redress for victims in the US and beyond, the resolution states.

