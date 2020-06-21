STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Beijing tests millions for COVID-19, PepsiCo suspends ops after workers test positive

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday that it had reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Published: 21st June 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks queue to take a swab test during mass testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing. (Photo | AFP)

People wearing face masks queue to take a swab test during mass testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Food and beverage giant PepsiCo has suspended its operations in Beijing after some of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus in the Chinese capital, where the city officials are conducting COVID-19 tests on millions, especially employees of restaurants, food delivery services and market vendors.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday that it had reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 22 cases were detected in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei Province, the NHC said.

Also on Saturday, seven new asymptomatic cases were reported, it said, adding that 111 asymptomatic cases, including 58 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

Municipal Health Commission of Beijing, where the new cluster of cases was reported, said that from June 11 to 20, the capital had reported 227 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, all of whom were receiving treatment in hospitals.

There are 18 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, and one imported case hospitalized in Beijing, the commission said.

The state-run People's Daily reported that PepsiCo Beijing has suspended operations after some of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Till Saturday, Beijing had sampled a total of 2.29 million people for nucleic acid tests during its screening for COVID-19 cases between June 11 to 20, local officials said.

The is part of the efforts to test employees of all food-related services including restaurants and food delivery firms. An Indian restaurant owner said that tests of all his employees had come as negative. Beijing is the second Chinese city that resorted to mass testing.

Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December last year, tested almost all of its 11 million residents last month.

Beijing began efforts to contain coronavirus on war footing after the new clusters of cases emerged from May 30 from the city's main Xinfadi wholesale market.

Persons who did not have contact with people at Beijing's Xinfadi seafood market between May 30 and June 12 have a very low risk of being infected with COVID-19, city officials said.

All residents of 40 sealed-off communities in Beijing have been asked not to leave their homes to avoid cross-infection, Zhang Qiang, the state-run Global Times quoted an official with Beijing's COVID-19 prevention team as saying.

People under 14-day collective quarantine in Beijing for medical observation can only be released if their nucleic acid test results are negative at the end of the quarantine.

At present, a total of 474 sample collection sites and 2,083 sample booths have been set up at both urban and rural areas in the capital, with 7,472 workers having been mobilised to participate in the screening across the city, Zhang said.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is also offering free tests to all drivers in Beijing.

Didi said its drivers can also go to nine newly-opened epidemic prevention stations to have their vehicles disinfected, according to a report in the Beijing Daily.

All employees of public transport and taxi companies in Beijing's Daxing district are also being tested.

Already, 1,471 bus and taxi drivers in the district have been tested, The Beijing News reported on Saturday.

As of Saturday, the overall confirmed cases in China had reached 83,378, including 331 patients who are still being treated, with 15 in severe condition.

Altogether, 78,413 people have been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people have died of the disease, the commission said, adding that adding no new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Beijing coronavirus cases Beijing covid testing coronavirus COVID 19 PepsiCo worker covid
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp