Donald Trump to announce new visa restrictions in coming days

Major American companies, particularly in the tech sector, have urged Trump to refrain from blocking the flow of foreign workers into the United States, saying it would hurt the economy.

Published: 21st June 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 01:11 PM

President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said that he will be announcing new visa restrictions in coming days.

We're going to be announcing something tomorrow or the next day on visas," Xinhua news agency quoted Trump as saying in a Fox News interview on Sunday.

He, however, declined to give any details but acknowledged that there will be some exclusions.

"You need them for big businesses where they have certain people that have been coming in for a long time, but very little exclusion and they're pretty tight," he said.

"And we may even go very tight for a period of time."

Fox News Chief White House correspondent John Roberts tweeted that the restrictions will be imposed on H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and J-1 visas.

H-1B visas are designed for certain skilled workers such as those employed in science, engineering, and information technology fields, while H-2B visas are given to seasonal workers such as hotel and construction staff.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump says he urged team to 'slow' COVID-19 testing

L-1 visas are meant for executives who work for large corporations and J-1 visas are issued to research scholars, professors and other cultural and work-exchange programs.

Trump will reportedly sign an executive order to suspend the visas through the end of the year, as the administration is addressing a major economic fallout, including high unemployment among Americans, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That would be Trump's latest step to restrict immigration.

In April, he temporarily halted the issuance of US green cards to some foreigners.

Trump, who has maintained a hardline stance on immigration and used that to appeal to his voters, has been accused of using the pandemic to promote his political agenda.

