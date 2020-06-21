STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, China in tough situation, we are trying to help them out: US President Donald Trump

We are talking to India, we're talking to China. They have got a big problem there. They have come to blows and we'll see what happens. We are trying to help them out, Trump said.

WASHINGTON D.C.: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that America is talking to India and China in order to help them out of the situation where both the countries have come to blows.

Tensions have simmered between New Delhi and Beijing since 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in violent clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15. Casualties were also reported in the Chinese side but exact figures are yet to be revealed.

"It's a very tough situation. We are talking to India, we're talking to China. They have got a big problem there. They have come to blows and we'll see what happens. We are trying to help them out," Trump told reporters outside White House.

In view to wade off the ongoing tension between India and China, the US President had last month said on social media, "We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!"

Trump also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "not in a good mood" regarding the "big conflict" with China. However, both India and China turned down the offer and said that they will bilaterally resolve the issue.

However, responding to questions on Trump's offer, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had then said, "We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve this issue."

Even White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday said that there are no formal plans of US President Donald Trump mediating the border dispute between India and China.

McEnany told reporters at the daily briefing that President Trump is aware of the happenings between India and China and the United States is monitoring the situation. "President is aware of the developments. The US monitoring the situation. We offer deepest condolences," she said.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had a telephonic conversation. India said that China had attempted to erect a structure on the Indian side. New Delhi also said that Chinese forces took "premeditated and planned" move which resulted in violence and casualties.

In the past, Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, but this is the first time he has made such an offer to India and China.

In July last year, Trump mentioned for the first time his willingness to "help" and "mediate" between India and Pakistan over Kashmir -- an offer that was rejected by the MEA which reiterated New Delhi's stated position that the issue can only be discussed "bilaterally". 

