STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New York shooting: Nine wounded at Syracuse 'celebration'

Of the nine victims, one was a 17-year-old boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and eight others  — ranging in age from 18 to 53— were expected to survive

Published: 21st June 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

US Police

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYRACUSE: Nine people were shot at a Saturday night “celebration" in central New York, authorities said.

Of the nine victims, one was a 17-year-old boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and eight others — ranging in age from 18 to 53 — were expected to survive, a release from Syracuse police said.

No one was immediately taken into custody, and Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner emphasized that the investigation was in its early stages in an appearance at a press conference alongside Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

Syracuse officers had arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. for reports of a stolen car, but responding officers were met with by people who said shots had been fired into the crowd of a "few hundred," Buckner said. The police chief said his officers didn't hear the gunshots.

The event was “some kind of celebration" that was centralized in a parking lot near downtown Syracuse, Buckner said, adding that there were multiple locations in the area where shots were possibly fired. No city permits were granted for the event, Walsh said he believed.

“We wouldn't issue approvals for a gathering of this size,” the mayor said.

No additional information on the nature of the celebration was immediately available.

The scene was safe with no lingering threat to the public, Buckner said. Agencies from around the region had helped respond to the scene, Walsh said.

A “self-transport” to the hospital was involved in a vehicular accident with a police officer near the scene, the police chief said.

No information regarding the ages and identities of the victims was immediately released. It was too early to tell whether the victims were connected, Buckner said.

“Our city is a very resilient city. We've taken a lot of licks over our history, and this will certainly be one we remember, but we're trying to figure out who's responsible for this so that we can hold those individuals accountable,” the police chief said.

Answering a reporter's question at the press conference, Walsh said fireworks — at least two of which went off in the distance, visible over the police chief and mayor's shoulders — and gun crime were “plaguing” cities across the U.S.

“This is our city, and we're going to do everything we can to protect it," the mayor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Syracuse shooting New York Shooting
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp