Nepal records 535 new coronavirus cases, tally nears 10,000-mark

The confirmation of 535 new cases pushed Nepal's coronavirus infection tally to 9,561, the ministry said.

Published: 22nd June 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only(File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The coronavirus cases in Nepal neared the 10,000-mark with the detection of 535 new infections in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

The virus has now spread to 76 of the total 77 districts in the country. The confirmation of 535 new cases pushed Nepal's coronavirus infection tally to 9,561, the ministry said.

"Of the total coronavirus cases, 8,667 are males and 894 females," the ministry spokesperson said.

The deadly virus has claimed 23 lives in the country.

As many as 370 coronavirus patients, including 32 females, were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,142.

The health authorities have so far conducted 1, 81,371 coronavirus tests, including 6,198 overnight, the ministry said.

As on Monday, 90,730 people are in quarantine facilities across the country. A total number of 7,789 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Nepal is among the countries with the lowest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the world.

