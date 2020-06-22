STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netanyahu says government will weigh steps to halt COVID-19 amidst major uptick in cases

Israel has over 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with new cases jumping by more than 300 in recent days.

Published: 22nd June 2020 10:49 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo| AP)

By PTI

JERSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his government will weigh possible steps to halt the spread of the coronavirus after Israel saw a major uptick in new confirmed cases in recent days.

At least 305 people have died with COVID-19 since the country's outbreak began in March.

Netanyahu said at the start of the government's weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday, "If we don't change immediately our behavior regarding wearing masks and keeping distance, we will bring upon ourselves, against our will, a return to lockdowns. None of us wants this."

