STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi urges OIC to 'step up its efforts' to resolve Kashmir issue

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the remarks during a virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held 'on the request of Pakistan', the Foreign Office said.

Published: 22nd June 2020 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to "step up its efforts" to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the remarks during a virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held "on the request of Pakistan", the Foreign Office said.

In his address, Qureshi urged the OIC to "step up its efforts to facilitate a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue," the FO said.

Qureshi told the media after the meeting that the group agreed to form an observation mission to know the situation in Kashmir.

The foreign ministers and representatives of Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia and Turkey attended the meeting.

This was the third meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

India has previously hit out at the 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, saying bodies like OIC should not make irresponsible statements.

The Jeddah-headquartered bloc, which is the second-largest intergovernmental body after the UN, has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter.

It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Separately, Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Al Saud to discuss matters of mutual interest, including COVID-19 pandemic, enhanced bilateral cooperation and situation in Kashmir, the FO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan OIC Kashmir dispute Shah Mehmood Qureshi
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp