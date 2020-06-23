No one will remain poor or homeless in Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina

By IANS

DHAKA: Greeting countrymen, party leaders, activists and well-wishers on the occasion of Awami League (AL) 71st founding anniversary, Bangladesh Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina said that none will remain poor or homeless in the country.

Hasina, who's also the Leader of the House, said in the Parliament on Monday that Awami League would always work for the welfare of the people. The eighth session of the 11th Parliament of Bangladesh resumed at 11 am. with Speaker of the House, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, in the chair.

"It is our commitment to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, that we would always work for the welfare of the people," she said while joining an unscheduled discussion to mark the 71st founding anniversary of the Awami League.

Hasina said, "On this day, we are taking pledge that we would materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation by making the country 'Sonar Bangla', free from poverty and hunger."

She recalled with respect Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Awami League's founding President Mawlana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, General Secretary Shamsul Haque and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy in a message marking the occasion.

Hasina said that after a long struggle of 21 years to establish democracy, the AL returned to power in 1996 and ran the country successfully from till 2001.

The AL government turned food-deficit Bangladesh into a food-surplus country, February 21 was recognised as International Mother Language Day and the treaties of Ganges water sharing with India and the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) peace were signed, she said, adding that the five-year term of the AL government will be remembered as the glorious period in national history.

Hasina said once there were hectic efforts to erase the name of Bangabandhu from history. "But, it was not possible. The truth cannot be erased. The Father of the Nation is not with us physically, but his existence remains in the hearts of Bangalees... we have to fulfil his desire, we will build hunger, poverty-free 'Golden Bengal,'" she said. "We will have to work for fulfilling the aspiration of the Father of the Nation," she vowed.

Recalling the contribution and sacrifices of the AL and its leaders for the nation, Hasina said that the day was very important for them as the sun of independence, which set with the defeat of Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah in Palashi, once again rose with the formation of the Awami League on June 23, 1949 at the Rose Garden in Dhaka. The country achieved independence under the leadership of the party.

In this context, she said the first independent government was formed on April 10 in 1971 with Mujibur Rahman as President, Syed Nazrul Islam as Vice-President and Tajuddin Ahmed as Prime Minister. The government took oath on April 17 the same year at Mujibnagar in Meherpur.

She added: "The (country's first independent) government had spearheaded the Liberation War of 1971 and achieved victory."

The premier said that it was the Awami League which gives something to the people whenever it comes to power, adding, "The AL government stands by the people during the hardships caused by the COVID-19 outbreak."