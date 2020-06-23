STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan rejects allegations of violation of Vienna Convention by its diplomats in India as 'baseless'

Indian Chargé d' Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to convey Pakistan's rejection and condemnation of the 'baseless Indian allegations', the Foreign Office said.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected what it called "baseless allegations" by India of any violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations by its High Commission officials in New Delhi and asserted that they always function within the parameters of international law.

Indian Chargé d' Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to convey Pakistan's rejection and condemnation of the "baseless Indian allegations", the Foreign Office said.

"Pakistan completely dismisses allegations of any violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by the officials of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi and reiterates that they always function within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms," it said.

"The Indian Chargé d' Affaires was also informed of Pakistan's decision to reduce the Indian High Commission's staff strength by 50 per cent as a reciprocal measure," the FO said, adding that the Indian diplomat was asked to implement the decision conveyed to him within seven days.

Earlier on Tuesday, India asked Pakistan to reduce the staff in its high commission in New Delhi by half in next seven days, and announced a reciprocal trimming of staff strength in its high commission in Islamabad.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said the Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan High Commission was summoned and informed about the decision which was based on instances of involvement of Pakistani officials in "acts of espionage" and "dealings with terrorist organisations".

The activities of the two Pakistani mission officials caught red-handed and expelled on 31 May 2020 was one example, MEA said in a statement.

The last time India downgraded diplomatic ties by asking Pakistan to reduce the staff strength in its high commission was after the Parliament attack in December 2001.

However, as relations improved by 2005, the staff strength at both missions returned to the normal level.

Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties by expelling the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad following India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

The Foreign Office also rejected the insinuations of intimidation of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Pakistan ties India Pakistan relations Vienna convention
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp