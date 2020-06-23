STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saudi Arabia to not cancel but conduct hajj in 'very limited' numbers due to COVID-19 pandemic

The kingdom said Tuesday that only people of various nationalities already residing in the country would be allowed to perform the hajj.

Saudi Arabia said Tuesday, June 22, 2020 this year’s hajj will not be canceled, but that due to the coronavirus only “very limited numbers” of people will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage that traditionally draws around 2 million people from around the world to Mecca once a year.

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia says this year's hajj will not be cancelled, but that due to the coronavirus only "very limited numbers" of people will be allowed to perform the major Muslim pilgrimage.

The government did not specify how many people would be permitted to take part.

The annual pilgrimage, which is set to begin this year at the end of July, traditionally draws around 2 million Muslims from around the world for five intense days of worship and rituals in Mecca.

