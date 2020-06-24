Bangladesh reports 37 new coronavirus deaths

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 37 new deaths due to the coronavirus, raising the country's toll to 1,582.

The caseload surged to 122,660 after 3,462 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours, according to the health directorate.

Another 2,031 patients recovered from COVID-19 at home and in hospitals, Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

The rate of recovery from COVID-19 currently stands at 40.49 per cent, while the mortality rate is 1.29 per cent.