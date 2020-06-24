STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brazilian court orders President Bolsonaro to wear face mask when outdoors

During recent weekends, a sometimes unmasked Bolsonaro has joined throngs of people protesting against Brazil's Congress and Supreme Court.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RIO DE JANERIA: A Brazilian federal judge on Tuesday ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to comply with local rules to wear a face mask whenever he is outdoors in the capital of Brasilia.

He has often visited bakeries and outdoor food stalls, drawing crowds around him.

Judge Renato Coelho Borelli said in his ruling that Bolsonaro has exposed other people to the contagion of a disease that has caused national commotion".

Brazil's federal district requires people to wear face masks in public to help control the spread of the new coronavirus.

Failure to comply carries a possible daily fine of USD 390. Bolsonaro often appears at public events with a mask, unlike some other heads of state.

