STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus sidelines iconic Philippine jeeps, drivers

The restrictions imposed three months ago barred most public transport, forcing the gaudily decorated jeepneys off the road.

Published: 24th June 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

About 35 jeepney drivers were forced to stay due to travel restrictions and have made jeepneys their home as the government banned public transport during the community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

About 35 jeepney drivers were forced to stay due to travel restrictions and have made jeepneys their home as the government banned public transport during the community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANILA: The Philippines' iconic passenger jeepney was one of the first casualties of the country's coronavirus outbreak, with the government imposing a tight lockdown that sidelined Manila's "king of the road" and its thousands of poor drivers.

The restrictions imposed three months ago barred most public transport, forcing the gaudily decorated jeepneys off the road.

Many of the jobless drivers have resorted to begging in the streets, displaying cardboard signs bearing pleas for money and food on their jeepneys.

"A little help please for us drivers," one sign said.

In a once-bustling passenger terminal in suburban Quezon city's Tandang Sora village, about 35 drivers have turned their jeepneys into tiny shelters.

They squeezed in cooking stoves, a few spare clothes, cellphone chargers and electric fans to fight off the tropical heat and mosquitoes in the cramped passenger compartment where they have now lived and slept for months.

"We have no income now. We have nothing to spend for our children," said Jude Recio, a distraught driver with three children.

"I hope we'll be allowed to drive again."

Well before the outbreak began, jeepneys had already been threatened by a government programme to modernise public transport and phase out ageing vehicles.

The diesel-powered jeepneys that are popular among the working class cough out dark fumes which have been blamed for Manila's notoriously polluted air.

The jeepneys evolved from US military jeeps that American forces left behind after World War II.

The vehicles were modified and then were reproduced, many based on a second-hand truck chassis, and for decades were the most popular form of land transport and a showcase of Philippine culture on wheels.

The modernisation programme aims to make over jeepneys by improving their engines, safety and convenience.

Many have electric engines and are called "e-jeeps."

They are bigger, safer and more environmentally friendly, but no longer are a head-turning icon.

The government eased the lockdown this month to reopen the slumping economy, allowing newer passenger vehicles to return to the road under strict quarantine regulations.

But the traditional jeepneys remain sidelined.

The drivers in the Tandang Sora terminal have started sprucing up their jeepneys, hoping they can roll back onto the streets soon.

But they fear that even if they and their jeepneys survive the pandemic, the government's modernisation programme will still bring them to extinction.

"The government should study this programme very well because we cannot afford the new jeeps. A lot of people will lose their jobs," Recio said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Philippine jeeps COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp