STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Foundation stone for Islamabad's first Hindu temple laid

The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was performed by Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi on Tuesday.

Published: 24th June 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Islamabad Hindu temple

Pakistan's Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi places the foundation stone of temple. (Photo| IANS)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started the construction process of a Rs 10 crore Hindu temple -- the first in Islamabad.

The Krishna temple will come up in a 20,000 sq ft plot at the capital's H-9 area.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was performed by Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Malhi said there were several pre-1947 era temple structures in Islamabad and its adjoining areas, including one at Saidpur village and at the hill point overlooking the Korang river near Rawal lake.

However, they have been abandoned and not used.

The Hindu population in Islamabad has increased significantly in the last two decades and, therefore, the temple was necessary, the Dawn News quoted Malhi as saying.

He also rued the lack of crematorium in Islamabad for the minority community.

Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said the government will bear the cost of the construction, currently estimated at Rs 10 crore, the report said.

Citing a senior official of the ministry, it said the minister has already taken up the matter of special grant for the temple with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Islamabad Hindu Panchayat has named the temple as Shri Krishna Mandir.

The plot for the temple was allotted to the Hindu Panchayat by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 2017.

However, the construction work was delayed due to some formalities, including the approval of the site map and documents from the CDA and other relevant authorities.

The temple complex will also have a cremation site, apart from the space for separate structures for other religious rites.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindu temple Islamabad Hindu temple
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp