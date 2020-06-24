STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New York among only three US states on track to contain COVID-19: Data

New York state had been the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, recording over 388,500 cases and more than 31,200 deaths so far.

Published: 24th June 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

US Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts are the only three states in the US that are on track to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data by a multidisciplinary team of epidemiologists, health experts, and public policy leaders.

New York state had been the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, recording over 388,500 cases and more than 31,200 deaths so far.

However, the state has turned the tide and is reporting record low daily deaths and hospitalisations while gradually re-opening its regions.

The US has reported 2,347,022 coronavirus cases and 121,228 fatalities so far.

COVID Act Now, a multidisciplinary team of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts, and public policy leaders, said that New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts are the only three states in the US on track to contain coronavirus.

"New York State is one of only three states that are on track to contain the COVID-19 according to a study by COVID Act Now.

We went from one of the highest infection rates to one of the lowest and we did it by making decisions based on the science, the data and the facts -- not on politics," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

He said New York is finally coming back and "I can't stress enough how important it is that we don't blow this incredible progress now".

He reiterated his appeal to all New Yorkers to wear a mask, get tested, socially distance, wash hands and "be smart."

Cuomo said on Sunday, New York reported only 10 deaths, the lowest since March 21 and down from a high of 800 daily deaths at the peak of the pandemic in April.

There are about 1,000 people in New York hospitals, which is one of the lowest numbers since the crisis began, Cuomo said.

"Because of the changes New Yorkers made, we now have the lowest transmission rate in the United States of America," he added.

ICU hospitalisations were 330 and number of people discharged stood at 69,710.

All regions in the state have re-opened and this week New York City entered Phase 2 of reopening under which outdoor dining, in-store shopping, hair salons, barbershops and real estate firms will be permitted to resume work.

Covid Act Now said cases are steadily decreasing and New York's coronavirus preparedness "meets or exceeds international standards".

On the state's infection rate, it said on an average, each person in New York with COVID is infecting 0.81 other people.

"Because each person is infecting less than one other person, the total number of current cases in New York is shrinking," it added.

Further 1.1% of COVID tests were positive, which suggests enough widespread, aggressive testing in New York to detect most new cases, COVID Act Now said, adding that identifying and isolating new cases can help contain COVID without resorting to lockdowns.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New York New York coronavirus US coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp