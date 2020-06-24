STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan records 3,892 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 188,926

Sixty more people died due to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 3,755. As many as 3,337 patients are in critical condition across the country, the ministry said.

Published: 24th June 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, doctors, COVID 19

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus tally in Pakistan reached 188,926 with the detection of 3,892 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Sixty more people died due to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 3,755. As many as 3,337 patients are in critical condition across the country, the ministry said.

With the detection of 3,892 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 188,926, it said.

Sindh reported the maximum number of 72,656 cases, followed by 69,536 in Punjab, 23,388 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 11,483 in Islamabad, 9,634 in Balochistan, 1,337 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 892 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok).

Health authorities have so far conducted 1,150,141 coronavirus tests, including 23,380 in the last 24 hours. A total of 77,754 patients have recovered so far from the disease.

