STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Kuwait Parliament extends suspension after coffee boy tests COVID-19 positive

The expatriate boy, who serves drinks to MPs, had the virus, and the Ministry of Health called on the lawmakers who were in contact with him recently to self-quarantine.

Published: 25th June 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kuwait Parliament

The three-week phase will see the curfew shortened to between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Parliament has extend the self-quarantine of its members for 10 more days after a coffee boy tested positive for COVID-19, state media reported.

The latest extensions comes after the House was suspended for two weeks due to the suspected infection of a lawmaker, Gulf news quoted Al Seyassah newspaper as saying on Wednesday.

The expatriate boy, who serves drinks to MPs, had the virus, and the Ministry of Health called on the lawmakers who were in contact with him recently to self-quarantine.

It is still widely expected that the Cabinet will on Thursday launch Kuwait's transition to the second phase of the five-phase plan to return to normal life.

The three-week phase will see the curfew shortened to between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In this phase, workforces in government and private sectors should be less than 30 per cent, in addition to the resumption of work in the construction sector, banking, malls opening for eight hours and according to special instructions; parks and pick-ups from restaurants.

Parliament's Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanem said that the lawmaker suspected of having contracted the virus had attended a session of the assembly held on June 16 when the ministers of finance and education were grilled.

Kuwait has so far reported 41,879 COVID-19 cases, with 337 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kuwait Parliament COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp