Masks, travel restrictions, testing ramped up as COVID-19 cases surge near 9.5 million mark

American hospital administrators and health experts warned on Wednesday that politicians and public, tired of being cooped up, are letting a disaster unfold. 

Published: 25th June 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff take COVID-19 tests of Toennies employees and their families who are quarantined behind fences in Verl, Germany

Medical staff take COVID-19 tests of Toennies employees and their families who are quarantined behind fences in Verl, Germany. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: Governments and businesses are ramping up precautions as coronavirus case numbers rise to dire new levels in parts of the US and around the world, potentially wiping out two months of progress.

Indonesia was expected to pass the 50,000 mark for confirmed infections on Thursday. In Melbourne, health workers planned to go door-to-door to test more than 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hot spot that threatens to undo the nation's success in battling the virus.

World financial markets were rattled by the setbacks in fighting the pandemic, which cloud prospects for recoveries of economies mired in their worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Asian shares fell Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 700 points overnight for a drop of 2.7 per cent and the broader S&P 500 fell 2.6 per cent. South Korea was still struggling to quell an outbreak there, reporting 28 new cases on Thursday, mostly associated with nightlife, churches, a huge e-commerce warehouse and door-to-door sales.

But the numbers have not reached the hundreds of new cases every day in late February and early March. While some governments are considering more aggressive action to stem fresh outbreaks, in other places such precautions are being unwound.

Skyscraper-studded Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, ended a monthslong nightly curfew, with the city-state's media office saying in a tweet that there would be "free move all day & night" as long as people wore masks and maintained social distancing.

uropean nations appeared on track to reopen their shared borders by July 1, and their EU representatives debated criteria for lifting restrictions on visitors from outside Europe. Americans are unlikely to be allowed in, given how the pandemic is flaring in the US and President Donald Trump's ban on Europeans entering the United States.

American hospital administrators and health experts warned on Wednesday that politicians and a public tired of being cooped up are letting a disaster unfold. The 34,700 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday returned the US to near its late April peak of 36,400 new cases in one day, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced their states, which were devastated by early outbreaks that appear to be under control, will require travelers from certain states to quarantine for 24 days upon arrival.

The quarantine applies to people coming from states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average, or with a 10 per cent or higher positive rate over seven days. Several states have set single-day case records this week.

They include Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Some also broke hospitalization records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina. The virus has been blamed for over 120,000 US deaths - the highest toll in the world - and more than 2.3 million confirmed infections nationwide.

On Wednesday, the widely cited University of Washington computer model of the outbreak projected nearly 180,000 deaths by October 1. "People got complacent. And it's coming back and biting us, quite frankly," said Houston Methodist hospital system CEO Dr Marc Boom.

Alarmed, some states are moving to ensure more consistent use of face masks and other anti-virus measures. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, ordered people to wear masks in public as the daily count of hospitalizations and new cases hovered near records.

In Florida, several counties and cities recently enacted mask requirements. Nevada's governor announced the state will require use of face-coverings in public places to stem rising infections after casinos, restaurants and other businesses started reopening.

Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious-disease expert at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, said he worries that states will squander what time they have to head off a much larger crisis. "We're still talking about subtlety, still arguing whether or not we should wear masks, and still not understanding that a vaccine is not going to rescue us," he said.

Worldwide, over 9.4 million people have been confirmed infected, and nearly 500,000 have died, by Johns Hopkins' count. Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, said when countries will hit their peak numbers of infections hinges entirely on what people do.

"There are no magic answers. There are no spells here. You can't divine this away. We have to act at every level," Ryan told reporters in Geneva.

