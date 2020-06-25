STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan man may face death sentence for killing Indian couple in robbery bid in Dubai

Published: 25th June 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 08:00 PM

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

DUBAI: A Pakistani man could face death penalty in Dubai for allegedly murdering an Indian businessman and his wife inside their villa during a break-in and robbery bid.

Hiren Adhiya and Vidhi Adhiya, both in their 40s, were killed inside their villa while their daughter sustained injuries at the Arabian Ranches last Thursday.

Dubai Police arrested the Pakistani man within 24 hours after allegedly committing the crime.

The Dubai Police said the Pakistani man gained access to the Indian family's home in Arabian Ranches through their unlocked verandah door last Thursday.

While investigations are still ongoing, lawyers believe that the suspect will face multiple charges, including premeditated murder of the couple, attempted murder of their daughter and burglary.

"He will be charged with premeditated murder of the couple and will be additionally charged with attempted murder of their daughter," said Hasan Elhais, legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates.

"The number of victims he killed being more than one, and the fact that the murder was associated with another crime - theft - the penalty as per Article 332 of the UAE Penal Code is death," Elhais was quoted as saying.

He explained that some circumstances of the crime are considered by law, which is a reason to stiffen the punishment.

"The factors that the theft happened during night time and he did it while carrying a weapon, are recognised by law as elements that allow judges to stiffen the punishment against the defendant up to life in jail as per Article 383 of the penal code," added Elhais.

He pointed out that according to the same law, there are five circumstances when life term jail is awarded for theft.

These include when a theft happens at night; if it is committed by two or more people; offenders carry a weapon; if it is happened in an inhabited place by gaining illegal access and if it happened by the use of force or threat," Elhais added.

The police said the suspect broke into the villa on June 18 while the family was sleeping.

He took a wallet containing Dh 2,000 (Rs 41,229) and went into the bedroom searching for more valuables.

When the man woke up, the attacker stabbed him.

The wife also woke up and the suspect stabbed her.

He kept stabbing them until they died.

When their 18-year-old daughter woke up and saw her parents in a pool of blood, the attacker stabbed her in the neck and escaped, police said, The daughter sustained minor injuries and she managed to call Dubai Police.

Officers found the knife one kilometre away from the villa and identified the suspect.

