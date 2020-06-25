STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore hopes to clear 70-80 per cent foreign workers of COVID-19 by July end

About 120,000 migrant workers have either recovered or tested negative for COVID-19 so far, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said at a multi-ministry task force press conference.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore coronavirus

A man wearing a face mask uses a thermal scanner to check on the temperature of an individual before he can enter a building in Singapore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: About 70 to 80 per cent of foreign workers, including Indian nationals, staying in dormitories in Singapore are expected to be cleared of COVID-19 by the end of July, a senior minister said on Thursday.

About 120,000 migrant workers have either recovered or tested negative for COVID-19 so far, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said at a multi-ministry task force press conference.

"By the end of next month, we will have covered quite a large proportion of the workers in the dormitories," Channel News Asia quoted Wong as saying.

"And shortly after that, we will be able to completely clear all the workers and clear the dormitories. All the workers, we expect, will be able to resume work thereafter," Wong said.

Dormitories had become the biggest coronavirus spreading clusters in Singapore as these were crowded with migrant workers.

But following the COVID-19 spread, the government initiated steps to improve the standards for dormitories.

The Singapore government early this month said that it will build new accommodations to improve the living condition of foreign workers and reduce the population density in their quarters, which have seen a very high transmission rate of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Manpower announced that a total of 79,000 migrant workers have been cleared of COVID-19 as of June 22.

This figure includes those residing in government-provided accommodation facilities.

A total of 163 dormitories and 18 blocks for recovered workers in 11 purpose-built dormitories have now been cleared of COVID-19, the manpower ministry had said.

Noting that Singapore is controlling the number of infections in the community one week into Phase two of the reopening from two-month of a circuit breaker, Wong said: "We are continuing to make progress to clear the migrant worker clusters and the dormitories, and allow the workers to resume work safely."

Singapore on Thursday reported 113 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 42,736.

Of the new cases, the vast majority of the cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories and five are cases in the community, which includes foreign workers living outside the dorms.

There are currently 320,000 people living in dormitories, said Wong, meaning that about 40 per cent of the workers have been cleared of COVID-19 so far.

Responding to questions about how many migrant workers have already been tested for COVID-19, Wong said the remaining workers will "hopefully" be tested in the "few more weeks beyond that".

"Twenty per cent will then remain. Hopefully a few more weeks beyond that in August, we will be able to clear all of the workers in the dormitories," the Channel quoted the minister as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore COVID 19 Singapore COVID 19 cases
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp