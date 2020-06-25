STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Tears of joy': Eiffel Tower opens after 104-day virus lockdown

The 104-day closure cost the company 27 million euros ($30 million) in lost sales.

Published: 25th June 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

eiffel tower

People queue up prior to visit the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Thursday. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Tourists and Parisians ready for a workout gathered at the Eiffel Tower on Thursday as the iron monument reopened after its longest closure since World War II, a highly symbolic move as France emerges from its coronavirus lockdown.

Journalists from around the world outnumbered about 50 people, mainly French, who began the steep climb by stairs to the first two levels, as elevators and the top observation deck will remain closed because of social distancing concerns.

"I'm tearing up, but they're tears of joy. It's an emotional moment after these difficult months," said Therese, visiting from the southern French city of Perpignan.

"I'm going to climb, but slowly," said the 60-year-old, wearing the obligatory face mask. "And if I don't make it, it's no big deal!"

"It's very special to be here," said Manuel Mehl, who came "spontaneously" from Pfaffenhofen in Germany with his American wife Shanique Chintsanya.

Patrick Branco Ruivo, director general of the site's operating company SETE, said the top would reopen on July 15, though just eight people will be allowed into the elevators at a time, instead of the usual 45.

The 104-day closure cost the company 27 million euros ($30 million) in lost sales, he said, adding that visitor numbers will be tightly limited for now.

The Eiffel Tower usually receives about seven million visitors per year, some three-quarters from abroad.

The absence of crowds was no problem for Iris Wang, a 25-year-old from China. "It's more peaceful and quiet," she told AFP.

Alex, 15, visiting with his mother from the Netherlands, said: "It's my first time in Paris and it's really great to be here -- we saw the Eiffel Tower was opening today so we thought we should come."

- 'Now is the time!' -
Ground markings were made to enforce social distancing, and SETE has promised "daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the tower."

France is one of the world's most visited countries, and its tourism industry has taken a hard hit under the lockdown to halt the COVID-19 pandemic, with hotels, restaurants, museums and theatres closed for three months.

France lifted restrictions at European borders on June 15, and the tourism industry hopes that foreign visitors will start pouring in again as the summer season kicks off.

At the Eiffel Tower, ticket prices for children have been halved for July and August.

"Parisians and French, now is the time to come to the Eiffel Tower, you won't have to stand in line!" Branco Ruivo said.

While some of the tower's eateries have reopened, the Michelin-starred Jules Verne, which has its own elevator to a dining room perched 125 metres (410 feet) above the ground, will open on June 30.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eiffel Tower coronavirus lockdown French tourism
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp