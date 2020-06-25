STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Will meet Donald Trump soon in US: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

The Mexican President added that he hopes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also participate in the gathering.

Published: 25th June 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that it was very likely he would meet his American counterpart Donald Trump in Washington in the near future, saying the purpose of the gathering will be to mark the launch of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"It's very likely that I'll go to Washington and meet with President Trump, and that'll be soon," Lopez Obrador said in a press conference on Wednesday, a day after the US leader said he would be receiving his Mexican counterpart at the White House.

The Mexican President added that he hopes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also participate in the gathering, reports Efe news. "Since it'll be in Washington, we're hoping that the US government extends an invitation to the Canadian government. In any event, we'll be attending because it's very important to us to be able to participate in the start of this agreement," Lopez Obrador said.

The Mexican leader said that the meeting would not take place on July 1, the day the USMCA takes effect, because that date will mark the two-year anniversary of his election victory. But he added that "it could be immediately afterward". "It'll have to take place in the first days from the start of the treaty," Lopez Obrador said.

In addition to celebrating the launch of the USMCA, the successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the Mexican President said he wants to be in Washington to "thank the US government and Trump for the support we've received in facing the (Covid-19) pandemic because they helped us obtain ventilators".

"On the part of the US government and President Trump there's been a relationship of respect for our sovereignty. We haven't had substantial differences with him. He's been respectful and there's even been cooperation," the centre-left Mexican head of state said.

Mexico and the US reached an agreement last year to halt the northward flow of mostly Central American migrants after Trump had threatened to impose escalating tariffs on all Mexican imports (up to a level of 25 per cent by October 2019).

As part of that agreement, Mexico deployed a new National Guard force to that country's southern border with Guatemala and agreed to take in more migrants pending their asylum hearings in the US. On Wednesday, Lopez Obrador said the agreement was an example of the neighbouring countries' having opted for "negotiation over confrontation."

Also Wednesday, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard tweeted about Lopez Obrador's plans to visit the US. "The Mexican government has proposed that on the occasion of the (July 1) entry into force of the USMCA (Lopez Obrador) could meet with the leaders of the US and Canada to launch a new trilateral stage of economic wellbeing and growth."

He said the Foreign Relations Secretariat would provide information about the dates and schedule of activities. A visit to the White House would mark Lopez Obrador's first international trip since he took office in late 2018 and his first meeting with his US counterpart.

His predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto, met Trump in Mexico in 2016 after the latter secured the Republican Party's nomination The visit was controversial because the then-candidate had already pledged to build a wall spanning the US-Mexico border (and said Mexico would pay for it).

Trump also had launched his campaign by saying in 2015 that the US's failure to implement tough immigration policy had resulted in crime, drugs and even "rapists" spilling across the border from Mexico.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador USMCA US Mexico ties NAFTA Trump Obrador meeting
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp