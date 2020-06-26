STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Dubai gurdwara facilitates first chartered flight to Punjab to repatriate Indians

The gurdwara authorities in a statement said that they were in the process of arranging more such flights to Amritsar in the coming days.

Published: 26th June 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Dubai

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Dubai (photo| Facebook)

By PTI

DUBAI: A gurdwara in Dubai has facilitated the first chartered flight to Punjab to repatriate 209 Indians stranded in the UAE, according to a media report. The Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara arranged the flight with 209 passengers on board, which took off on Thursday from Dubai to Amritsar, the Gulf News reported.

The gurdwara authorities in a statement said that they were in the process of arranging more such flights to Amritsar in the coming days to facilitate the return of Indians stranded in the country due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"The second flight is scheduled for June 27, two are in the pipeline, and we are working on six more flights in the coming weeks making sure they (stranded compatriots) reach home safely and at the earliest," the statement said.

"We are thankful to the Indian Consulate in Dubai and the Indian Embassy, UAE for all their support to make this (the first charter flight) happen," it said.

Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of the gurdwara, said that the gurdwara had been distributing meals to around 1,500 people, including blue collar workers, every day since March with the help of the Indian Consulate and volunteers.

"This is our commitment towards the society, as it also reminds us of our shared responsibility to treat others as we wish to be treated ourselves and the basic principles that bind people of different faiths together," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dubai Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara Dubai punjab flight Dubai Gurdwara flights
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp