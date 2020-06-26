STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
London police attacked for second night after attempt to disperse street party crowd

An official said that extra officers, clad in personal protective equipment, had been called in to ensure there was an 'effective and prompt response to any reports or disorder'.

Published: 26th June 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 04:26 PM

Volunteers clean up following violent confrontations with police took place overnight, in the Brixton area of London

Volunteers clean up following violent confrontations with police took place overnight, in the Brixton area of London. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: For the second night running, police officers in London have been attacked by revellers after trying to disperse crowds at an unlicensed music event.

A night after clashes in the south London district of Brixton following another street party, which left 22 police officers injured, London's Metropolitan Police said officers had to attend further unlicensed music events, block parties and raves.

Kensington and Chelsea Police said that a gathering in Notting Hill in west London was dispersed by around 2 am on Friday. And though there were no confirmed reports of serious injury, it said objects had been thrown at police officers. "Such behaviour and any violent acts will not be tolerated," it said.

In the wake of the clashes in Brixton on Wednesday night, the Met said it was undertaking an "enhanced policing operation" across London, which involved additional officers in place.

Commander Bas Javid said that extra officers, clad in personal protective equipment, had been called in to ensure there was an "effective and prompt response to any reports or disorder". He said that the enhanced operation came in "direct response to concerns expressed by our communities, many of whom were scared and shocked by the events taking place outside their homes".

Another gathering in Streatham, south London, was also dispersed but without any incident. Under lockdown restrictions in England, groups are limited to six people but the warm weather over much of the past few weeks has seen far bigger gatherings take place.

Thursday's street parties came at the end of a day meteorologists confirmed as the hottest of 2020. The mercury hit 33.3 degress elsius (around 92 F) at London's Heathrow Airport. Another hot day is anticipated for the capital on Friday.

