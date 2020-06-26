STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

No reason for any country to include coal in COVID-19 recovery plans: UN Chief

"We cannot go back to the way it was and simply recreate the systems that have aggravated the crisis," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his remarks during virtual press conference

Published: 26th June 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

UN chief Antonio Guterres.

UN chief Antonio Guterres. (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: A week after India launched the auction process for coal blocks for commercial mining, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said there is no reason for any country to include coal in their COVID-19 recovery plans and investments should instead be made in non-polluting energy sources.

Guterres on Thursday presented the United Nations Response on COVID-19 that documents not only the action taken by the world body over the last three months of the pandemic, but also offers a roadmap toward recovering better.

We cannot go back to the way it was and simply recreate the systems that have aggravated the crisis.

We need to build back better with more sustainable, inclusive, gender-equal societies and economies, Guterres said in remarks during a virtual press conference.

There is no good reason, for example, for any country to include coal in their COVID-19 recovery plans.

This is the time to invest in energy sources that don't pollute, don't cause emissions, generate decent jobs and save money, the UN Chief said, adding that the United Nations is strongly committed to leading the renewal.

While Guterres did not name any country, sources in the UN said the remark was in reference to the decision by India to launch the auction process for coal blocks for commercial mining.

India's decision raises concern as other countries could also use coal to meet energy requirements as economies come out a COVID-19 lockdown, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, a move that opens India's coal sector for private players, and termed it a major step in the direction of India achieving self-reliance.

Launching the auction of mines for commercial mining, that is expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment in the country over next five to seven years, the prime minister had said India will win the coronavirus war and turn the crisis into an opportunity, and that the pandemic will make India self-reliant.

Presently, despite being the world's fourth largest producer, India is the second largest importer of the dry-fuel, Modi had said.

Allowing private sector in commercial coal mining is unlocking resources of a nation with the world's fourth-largest reserves," he had pointed out.

He had said that the launch of the auction process not only marked the beginning of unlocking of the country's coal sector from the lockdown of decades, but aimed at making India the largest exporter of coal.

The commencement of auction process of these blocks is part of the series of announcements made under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' or self-reliant India Mission to revive the Indian economy impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Bangkok last November, Guterres had stressed on the need to stop the creation of new power plants based on coal in the future, adding that there are still several new coal power plants for electricity production foreseen in the future in East Asia, in Southeast Asia and in South Asia.

There is an addiction to coal that we need to overcome because it remains a major threat in relation to climate change, he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antonio Guterres COVID-19
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp