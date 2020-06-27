STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Individuals have societal responsibility to end the outbreak: US COVID-19 expert Dr Anthony Fauci

Fauci, during the first White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference in months, said that there's no other infectious disease that goes from 40 per cent of the people having no symptoms.

Published: 27th June 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that individuals have a societal responsibility to end the coronavirus outbreak as the US set another single-day record, surpassing 40,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time.

Fauci, during the first White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference in months, said that there's no other infectious disease that goes from 40 per cent of the people having no symptoms to some having mild symptoms to some having severe, some requiring staying at home for weeks, some going to the hospital, some getting intensive care, some getting intubated, some getting ventilated and some dying.

"I just want to bring this out without making it seem that anybody is at fault, you have an individual responsibility to yourself but you have a societal responsibility because if we want to end this outbreak, really end it and then hopefully when a vaccine comes and puts the nail in the coffin, we've got to realise that we are part of the process," he said on Friday.

Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said that "depending on where you are in that spectrum, you have a different attitude to this particular thing". However, he said that anyone who gets infected or is at risk of getting infected to a greater or lesser degree is part of the dynamic process of the outbreak.

"I was at a stage in my life when I said well, I'm invulnerable, so I'm going to take a risk. I think what we are missing in this is something that we've never faced before is that a risk for you is not just isolated to you because if you get infected, you are part, innocently or inadvertently of propagating the dynamic process of a pandemic," he added.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 global count tops 9.4 million, death toll surpasses 480,000

"Because the chances are that if you get infected that you're going to infect someone else. And although you may feel well and because we know if you look at the numbers that you'll probably hear later on, the overwhelming majority now of people getting infected are young people, likely the people that you see in the clips and in the paper who are out in crowds enjoying themselves, understandably," Fauci said.

He said tha the reproduction element of the virus is not less than one. "So people are infecting other people. And then ultimately, you will infect someone who's vulnerable. Now, that may be somebody's grandmother, grandfather, uncle who's on chemotherapy and who's on radiation or chemotherapy or a child who has leukemia," the top American doctor said.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 9.8 million people and killed more than 494,000 across the world. The US is the worst affected country with over 2.46 million cases and more than 1,25,000 deaths.

The COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a "severe recession".

Scientists are racing against time to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment. According to Vice President Mike Pence, more than 2,500,000 Americans have contracted the coronavirus and over 126,000 have died.

ALSO READ| Top virus expert warn of 'serious problems' as resurgent coronavirus puts brakes on reopening of US states

All the 50 states and territories across this country are opening up safely and responsibly, but with the cases rising particularly over the past week, Trump directed the task force to brief the Americans. On Friday a record number of 40,000 new cases were reported.

"Despite those losses since the end of our 45 days to slow the spread and the beginning of efforts to open up America thanks to the cooperation of the American people, the efforts of governors and state health officials, efforts I want to proudly say of the entire federal team under the leadership of President Trump, we have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward," Pence said.

He said that as the country opens up, more than three million jobs were created in the last job report. "Retail sales are rolling and, of course, the extraordinary progress in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Orleans, areas that just a matter of a month ago were struggling under the weight of this pandemic and that now have arrived at a very, very different place," Pence added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
White House Coronavirus Task Force COVID19 Coronavirus Dr Anthony Fauci COVID19 end
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp