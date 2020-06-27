STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan announces reopening of Kartarpur Corridor on June 29

Pakistan had shut Kartarpur Corridor for an indefinite period from March 16.

Kartarpur Gurudwara

Kartarpur Gurudwara (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Despite the number of COVID-19 cases rising, the Pakistan government on Saturday announced the decision to open the Kartarpur corridor from June 29, Monday, a little over three months since it was closed.

"As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh,’’ Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.

Pakistan had shut Kartarpur Corridor for an indefinite period from March 16. As at that time it had stated, "In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, as a precautionary measure to contain and control the spread of the disease the travel and registration for Kartarpur Sahib is temporarily suspended from March 16.’’

From March 16 the Indian government had also shut the corridor as the Ministry of Home Affairs had then issued a formal notification in this regard. The corridor is a 4.6 km long passage with two Integrated Check Posts on either side of the Indo-Pak border. It starts from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of India and goes till the Kartarpur shrine in Narowal district of Pakistan.

In the first 100 days of opening, (from November 9 2019 to February 19 2020), 50,403 devotees have paid obeisance at the historic Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan where the first Guru of Sikhs Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life. The highest number of pilgrims went in December last year -- 23,383, while in last 21 days of November 11,194 devotees visited.

In January the number fell down to 10,056 and in first nineteen days of February 5,770 pilgrims went. On an average 504 devotees visited the gurdwara through the corridor, in the December the average was the highest between 600 to 1000 pilgrims per day.

