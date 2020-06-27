STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Trump grateful for Indian-Americans' support: White House

WH Dy Press Secretary commented on recent survey results that Indian-Americans, who traditionally vote for Democratic Party, are switching towards Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 election.

Published: 27th June 2020 11:07 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is "Incredibly grateful" for the "widespread support" he has received from the people of India and Indian-Americans, the White House has said in response to a survey suggesting that over 50 per cent of the community members in some key battleground American states are switching over to him in the presidential election in November.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews made the comments while responding to a question on a recent survey results that Indian-Americans, who traditionally vote for the Democratic Party, are switching towards Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 election.

Trump is seeking re-election to the White House in the November 3 presidential elections.

"President Trump is incredibly grateful for the widespread support he has received from the people of India and from millions of Indian-Americans across the United States," Matthews told PTI.

According to the survey results conducted by Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee, more than 50 per cent of Indian-Americans in the battle ground states of Michigan, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania and Virginia are crossing over to support Trump.

ALSO READ: India concedes H1B visa suspension will affect professionals, to assess loss

During his more than three and half years of his presidency, Trump has made an extra effort to reach out to the Indian-American community.

His close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi "reflected in the two leaders jointly addressing massive public rallies in Houston and Ahmedabad" has helped him make deep inroads among the Indian-Americans.

"He (Trump) recognises the vital role Indian-Americans play in bolstering our economy, enriching our culture, and strengthening our communities," she said.

During his first two years in office, President Trump led the US to its greatest economic comeback in history.

"And the unemployment rate among Indian-Americans dropped by nearly 33 per cent," Matthews said.

The President continues to fight for the prosperity, health, and freedom of all Americans, including the flourishing and hardworking Indian-American community, she said, responding to a question related to the increasing popularity of Trump among the community.

Al Mason said while the vision of Trump is the driving force in this unprecedented outreach with the Indian-Americans and a new peak in ties with India, the entire family including the First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who have recently visited India with him, shown their immense respect and love for the country.

Not to overlook son Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior advisor to Donald Trump for President, Inc.

and national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, Mason said.

Former TV host-cum-attorney Guilfoyle is now considered as one of the most powerful individuals in the Trump campaign.

Both Trump Jr and Guilfoyle have time and again echoed Trump's love for India and Indian-Americans which is reflected in their remarks at various Indian-American events in New York.

"Want to see America work with incredible allies like India to make the world a safer place, Don Jr said last year.

"America embodies family values, values of hardworking people, strong work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit and these values are "shared magnificently with India as well, said Guilfoyle, who believes that Indian-Americans are a crucial ally for the campaign.

"I think we're so lucky as a country to have so many talented, dedicated, patriotic Indian-Americans making up the incredibly diverse fabric culturally of this country and we're lucky that they have called it their home," Guilfoyle, who has helped initiate the process, said.

TAGS
Trump US reelection Indian americans
