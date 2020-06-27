Would become ambassador of Kashmiri people to voice their issues: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he would become the ambassador of the Kashmiri people to raise their issues. Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu & Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda. Khan said August 5 would be observed with the determination that "India would not be allowed to succeed in its designs" in Kashmir.

He announced that he would become the ambassador of the Kashmiri people and tell the entire world about the "threats" they were facing. Khan said during his meetings with various heads of state and government he had raised the issue of Kashmir.