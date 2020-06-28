STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus spreads to all 77 districts of Nepal, tally reach 12,772 

A Nepalese man carries his child as they return from a market during lockdown in Kathmandu.

A Nepalese man carries his child as they return from a market during lockdown in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The coronavirus infection has spread to all the 77 districts in Nepal with the detection of 463 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 28 lives in Nepal, health ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said at his daily press briefing.

With the detection of 463 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total tally now stands at 12,772, he said.

The coronavirus has now spread to all the 77 districts in the country, the ministry said.

As many as 179 coronavirus patients, including 13 women, were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,013.

As on Sunday, 9,731 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment at different health facilities across Nepal.

Health authorities have so far conducted 2,15,839 coronavirus tests, including 4,962 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

