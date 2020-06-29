STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

International airlines initiate probe against Pak pilots, staff after reports of fake licence emerge

Several international airlines including Qatar Airways have initiated a probe against Pakistani employees and grounded them till further notice.

Published: 29th June 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan.Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan.

Residents of an area hit by a plane crash wait for medical help in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Several international airlines, including Qatar Airways, have initiated a probe against Pakistani employees and grounded them till further notice after authorities here reported that as many as 262 pilots were holding fake licences, a media report has said.

Last week, cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) grounded 150 pilots with "dubious licenses" after the preliminary probe report of the Karachi plane crash on May 22 blamed the pilots and the air traffic control for the tragedy that killed 97 people.

The Express Tribune, quoting sources reported on Sunday that Kuwait Air has grounded seven Pakistani pilots and 56 engineers, while Qatar Airways, Oman Air and Vietnam Airlines have compiled lists of Pakistani pilots, engineers and ground-handling staff.

They said the employees whose names are on the lists will remain grounded till a report is received from the Pakistani authorities, it added.

The national flag carrier has written to foreign missions and global regulatory and safety bodies, assuring them it has grounded all 141 pilots suspected of obtaining licences through unfair means, a PIA spokesperson said on Saturday, the report said.

Signed by PIA Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik, the letter has been sent to all heads of foreign missions in Pakistan as well as international aviation regulators and safety monitoring agencies, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan's Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar said last week that the government had asked various commercial airlines, flying clubs and charter companies to ground a total of 262 pilots until investigations into their qualifications were completed, it added.

The action was prompted by the preliminary report on the crash of the PIA aircraft in Karachi last month, which found that pilots failed to follow standard procedures.

Global safety and transport bodies expressed concern over the alleged dubious licences and said they were looking into the matter.

Malik had also informed the aviation ministry about the flight safety measures.

The 262 pilots -- 109 commercial and 153 airline transport pilots -- were grounded on Friday, pending the conclusion of inquiries against them.

They included 141 from PIA, nine from Air Blue, 10 from Serene Airline, and 17 from Shaheen Airlines, which has closed down, the report said.

The aviation minister said the move to ground the pilots would help allay global concerns and show that wrongdoing had been corrected.

He added that five officials of the aviation authority were also suspended for abetting the suspected pilots.

The investigations into pilots' qualifications began after a 2018 crash landing in which it was found that the test date on the licence of the pilot involved had been a holiday  suggesting it was fake as testing could not have taken place on that day.

That led to 16 PIA pilots being grounded in early 2019.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) requires pilots to pass all eight papers to become fully qualified, after completing at least 1,500 hours' commercial flying time.

The minister said 28 of the pilots had already been found to have obtained academic degrees illegitimately, the report added.

On May 22, the domestic flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The Airbus A320 aircraft of the national carrier had 91 passengers and a crew of eight when it crashed into the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, minutes before its landing.

One girl died on the ground after suffering burn injuries.

Two passengers miraculously survived the crash.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Pilots Pakistan International Airlines PIA
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu surge ahead of Delhi as tally mounts to 90,167
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp