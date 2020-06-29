STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore gears up to reopen tourism sector, COVID-19 tally reaches 43,661

But most attractions will be restricted to 25 per cent of their operating capacity "for a start".

Published: 29th June 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

People walk past the Merlion statue at Merlion Park in Singapore

People walk past the Merlion statue at Merlion Park in Singapore. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Monday reported 202 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 43,661, as the country is gearing up to reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 'circuit breaker' reopening.

The new patients include six community cases, the health ministry said.

Of the six community cases, four are Singaporeans (citizens) or permanent residents (foreigners) and two are foreigners on work passes, it said.

The rest 196 patients are all foreign workers living in dormitories.

With the 202 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Singapore rose to 43,661.

Meanwhile, the country is gearing up to reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" reopening.

The reopening will begin with 13 tourist attractions from July 1, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Sunday.

The attractions include casinos at Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore and the Singapore Zoo, the Channel News Asia reported.

But most attractions will be restricted to 25 per cent of their operating capacity "for a start".

Attractions and tour operators must follow this rule and apply other safe management measures that are "tailored to reduce the COVID-19 transmission risks of each attraction or tour", the STB said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore Singapore coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19 Singapore tourism
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu surge ahead of Delhi as tally mounts to 90,167
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp