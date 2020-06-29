STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korean capital Seoul considers new curbs as coronavirus cases climb

At least 12 of the new cases were linked to international arrivals as the coronavirus continues to strengthen its hold elsewhere around the world.

Published: 29th June 2020 10:35 AM

A man wearing a face mask walks in front of the display of South Korea's capital Seoul logo in Seoul, South Korea.

A man wearing a face mask walks in front of the display of South Korea's capital Seoul logo in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo |AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korea has reported 42 new infections of COVID-19 as infections steadily climb in the greater capital area, forcing authorities to consider stronger social restrictions.

The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought the national caseload to 12,757, including 282 deaths.

Twenty-four of the new cases were reported from capital Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, which have been at the center of a virus resurgence since late May.

At least 12 of the new cases were linked to international arrivals as the virus continues to strengthen its hold elsewhere around the world.

South Korea was reporting hundreds of new cases a day in late February and early March following a major surge surrounding the southeast city of Daegu, where the majority of infections were linked to a single church congregation with thousands of members.

But while health authorities had used aggressive testing and contact tracing to contain the outbreak in that region, they are having a much harder time tracking recent transmissions in the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of the country's 51 million people live.

With people increasingly venturing out in public, new clusters are tied to a variety of places.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo during a briefing Sunday afternoon announced that the government is prepared to implement stronger social distancing measures if the epidemic continues to grow.

He said the strongest measures 'including banning all gatherings of more than 10 people, shutting schools, halting professional sports, and restricting operations of non-essential businesses' will be enforced if the daily increase in infections doubles more than two times during a span of a week.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: 'Philippine officials say authorities in a central village may face criminal or administrative complaints for allowing a street parade and dance despite a strict coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO WATCH:

Mayor Edgar Labella of Cebu city said officials of Basak village have been ordered to explain why the religious fiesta in honor of St.John the Baptist was held Saturday despite a prohibition against public gatherings.

Performers in native wear and face masks danced during the night procession, which drew a large crowd.

While the Philippines has eased quarantine restrictions in most regions, Cebu city is under a strict lockdown following a spike in infections.

The Philippines has more than 35,000 virus case, including 1,244 deaths.

