Two in five Indian-Americans worried about financial stability in post COVID world: Survey

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Two in five Indian-Americans are worried about their long-term financial plan and stability due to the COVID-19, but almost all are changing their lifestyle, according to a first-of-its-kind survey about the contagion's impact on the community.

Similarly, 30 per cent of the Indian-Americans have had financial impact on their job and internship, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said in a report on Saturday.

According to the report which is based on a recent COVID-19 survey, one in six tested positive or know a family member of the Indian community member who tested positive.

However, only a few Indian-Americans faced immigration impacts from this pandemic.

"FIIDS conducted the survey of Indo-Americans to find out the impact of the COVID-19 on them and the community's response," said Khanderao Kand, director of FIIDS.

This is the first of its kind survey about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic among the Indian-Americans.

"We found various organisations and individuals from the resilient community went beyond to help the mainstream population with mask, food, medical help and staying arrangement," he said.

While five in six Indian-Americans have no change or a positive change to family relationships, one in four feel stressed or hopelessness, according to the survey.

"Almost all (Indian-Americans) are changing their lifestyle," FIIDS said.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 9.9 million people and killed more than 498,000 across the world.

The US is the worst affected country with over 2.5 million cases and more than 1,25,000 deaths.

The COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a "severe recession".

Scientists are racing against time to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment.