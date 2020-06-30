STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Arrest warrant issued against former Pakistan president Zardari in luxury vehicles case

The court also rejected the plea that Zardari, 64, would appear once the COVID-19 situation improved.

Published: 30th June 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Tuesday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former president Asif Ali Zardari for failing to appear before it in a 2008 luxury vehicles case.

Former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani are also accused in the case.

Representing Zardari, advocate Farooq Naek told the court that his client was of advanced age and appearance in the court could expose him to the novel coronavirus.

Naek pleaded for his exemption but the court refused.

The court also rejected the plea that Zardari, 64, would appear once the COVID-19 situation improved.

Issuing the bailable arrest warrant of Zardari, Accountability Court judge Asghar Ali adjourned the hearing till August 17.

Former prime minister Sharif who is in London on medical parole was also absent for the hearing.

His arrest warrant was issued in an earlier hearing.

The court has ordered that the process to declare him as a proclaimed offender should be initiated.

Former premier Gilani was also absent but was exempted by the court from personal appearance as he is suffering from the coronavirus.

According to the charges, Zardari and Sharif received luxury vehicles from the Toshakhana (state treasure house) by paying 15 per cent of the price of the cars.

Gilani was the then prime minister and had allegedly relaxed rules on sale of items from Toshakhana to facilitate the transactions.

Gifts from foreign leaders and governments are deposited in the Toshakhana.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asif Ali Zardari luxury vehicles case Pakistan arrest warrant
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru tailor contributes in COVID-19 battle, stitches masks using scrap cloth
Sreekanth and Arun, formerly employed with five star hotels in the state, sell fish near Kaloor stadium in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID-19 Impact: Kerala boys lose hospitality jobs, now sell fish
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp