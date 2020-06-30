STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

EAM Jaishankar discusses issues related to security with French counterpart

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday held video consultations with his French counterpart.

Published: 30th June 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and discussed issues of security and political importance.

"Wide-ranging discussion with French FM @JY_LeDrian. Covered issues of contemporary security and political importance. Also agreed to address COVID-related challenges in health and aviation. Thanked him for the strong support in UNSC and look forward to working together," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday held video consultations with his French counterpart.

ANI has learnt that during the conversation, France expressed keenness on working with India in the Indo-Pacific, especially the western Indian Ocean. The discussion was held with Secretary-General, MFA of France.

On Monday, French Defence Minister Florence Parly wrote to his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, condoling the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a stand-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and expressed express "steadfast and friendly support" to India.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EAM Jaishankar France India border tension
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru tailor contributes in COVID-19 battle, stitches masks using scrap cloth
Sreekanth and Arun, formerly employed with five star hotels in the state, sell fish near Kaloor stadium in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID-19 Impact: Kerala boys lose hospitality jobs, now sell fish
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp