EAM Jaishankar discusses issues related to security with French counterpart

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and discussed issues of security and political importance.

"Wide-ranging discussion with French FM @JY_LeDrian. Covered issues of contemporary security and political importance. Also agreed to address COVID-related challenges in health and aviation. Thanked him for the strong support in UNSC and look forward to working together," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday held video consultations with his French counterpart.

ANI has learnt that during the conversation, France expressed keenness on working with India in the Indo-Pacific, especially the western Indian Ocean. The discussion was held with Secretary-General, MFA of France.

On Monday, French Defence Minister Florence Parly wrote to his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, condoling the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a stand-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and expressed express "steadfast and friendly support" to India.