STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Four week COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne after new surge in cases

The state government will also ask Australian PM Scott Morrison to divert international flights to Melbourne over the next two weeks.

Published: 30th June 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

A medical staff member works at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing site in a shopping centre carpark in Melbourne on June 26, 2020.

A medical staff member works at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing site in a shopping centre carpark in Melbourne on June 26, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Australian authorities announced on Tuesday that they will impose a four-week mandatory lockdown in 10 areas of Melbourne following an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases due to fresh outbreaks in the city.

The stay-at-home orders will come into effect at 11.59 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain until July 29, Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said in a press conference.

Andrews also announced a judicial inquiry into the state's management of hotel quarantines after a number of cases between late May and early June were suspected to be linked to infection control protocol breaches, reports Efe news.

Andrews explained that a "significant number" of cases in northern Melbourne have been attributed, through genomic sequencing, to breaches of infection control protocols by staff members in hotel quarantine.

The state government will also ask Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to divert international flights to Melbourne over the next two weeks to reduce the number of people in mandatory hotel quarantine although domestic flights will continue to operate.

The state authorities, which imposed the country's strictest restrictions at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, have conducted some 93,000 tests to detect the novel coronavirus among its inhabitants over the past five days, when it stepped up their testing plan, which includes health care workers going door-to-door to test the residents.

The authorities of Victoria, which have asked the central government and other states for reinforcement to tackle the crisis, have reported 71 new cases since Monday, a large part of them linked to the new outbreak, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the epidemic to 2,099.

Australia, which has managed to control the pan and has resumed a large part of its economic activities, has recorded more than 7,760 cases with 104 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Melbourne lockdown COVID 19 outbreak Australia
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp