Nigar Johar becomes Pakistan Army's first female Lieutenant General

Nigar Johar has also been appointed as the first female Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army, the Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan - the media wing of the Pakistan Army posted on Twitter. 

Published: 30th June 2020 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 10:15 PM

ISLAMABAD: Major General Nigar Johar on Tuesday became the first woman officer to hold the position of Lieutenant General in the history of the Pakistan Army. 

Nigar Johar has also been appointed as the first female Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR), posted on Twitter. 

"Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) promoted as Lieutenant General. She is the 1st female officer to be promoted as Lieutenant General. The officer has been appointed as 1st female Surgeon General of Pak Army. Lieutenant General Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi KPK," the spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces wrote on Twitter.

The post has garnered more than 20,000 likes and nearly 6,000 retweets as netizens call the appointment a step towards 'women empowerment'. 

The lieutenant General hails from Panjpeer village located in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

