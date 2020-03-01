Home World

I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India: Donald Trump told supporters at rally

Terming his recent visit to India "worthwhile", Trump also quipped that he will never be excited again about crowds after having addressed over 1 lakh spectators in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium.

Published: 01st March 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump speaking during a 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium.

US President Donald Trump speaking during a 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said he would "never be excited about a crowd again" after his visit to India where he addressed a rally of over 1,00,000 people.

During his maiden visit to India on February 24-25, President Trump and First Lady Melania were given a rousing welcome in the presence of more than one lakh people at the Motera stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city.

Addressing a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, the US president recalled the mega 'Namaste, Trump' event at the Motera stadium and said, "In India, I hate to say this to you, they actually have 129,000-seat stadium. Did you see it? The place was packed, and they did better than most."

"They gave me credit for 100,000. That was not bad. It's 129 (thousand). The stadium holds 100 (thousand). They had a field that's about three times. it's cricket. It's the biggest stadium. And they had 129," he said.

Trump said he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is a "great guy" and is "loved by people of India".

"We had an amazing thing. And I went in, and here's the problem. This is a big crowd and normally, I like talking about my crowd because I get the crowds like nobody. But, I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I am coming here. What does this place hold, 15? It's hard to be enthused. You understand that?

"I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we are doing pretty well, I will tell you what, but I love this crowd and I love that crowd too," the US president told his supporters amid a rousing applause.

According to data by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the mega event at the world's largest cricket stadium on February 24 had a total of 11.69 billion viewing minutes across India.

The BARC estimated that 46 million people watched the event on 180 television channels across the country.

Trump arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 where he and Melania were given a grand reception.

From Ahmedabad, he and his delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal.

Trump arrived in Delhi on the evening of February 24.

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump held comprehensive talks on February 25 during which they decided to elevate the ties to Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, reflecting growing congruence of interests in strategic areas.

The US president and his delegation left India on the evening of February 25. Trump told the rally that Indians "have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country (US)."

