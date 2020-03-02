​WATCH | Chinese nurse, cop shake a leg outside hospital in coronavirus-hit Wuhan

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A heartwarming video went viral on the social media which shows a nurse and a police officer donning protective gear have been caught on camera dancing waltz at the end of their shift in China and has left Twitter quite amused.

The video was shared by one of the leading media outlet of China with the caption, "May I have the pleasure of dancing with you? A nurse and a police officer in protective suits dancing a waltz to relax for a moment in front of a hospital in Wuhan."

May I have the pleasure of dancing with you? A nurse and a police officer in protective suits dance a waltz to relax for a moment in front of a hospital in Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/k68gvMkM01 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 28, 2020

In the shared video one can see that the nurse and policeman working at the same coronavirus hospital waltz together to relax at the end of their shifts in the Fangcang field hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

As the post went viral, it has warmed the hearts of thousands of people and social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "Dancing over the crisis...This is great!"

Another wrote, "Well done the hospital staff must be exhausted."

A post read, "I don't touch humans these days lol!! But that's very romantic."

"This is too sweet. You are the most adorable people" a user remarked.