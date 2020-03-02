Home World

​WATCH | Chinese nurse, cop shake a leg outside hospital in coronavirus-hit Wuhan

A nurse and a police officer in protective suits dancing a waltz to relax for a moment in front of a hospital in Wuhan.

Published: 02nd March 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

A nurse and a police officer in protective suits dancing a waltz to relax for a moment in front of a hospital in Wuhan.

A nurse and a police officer in protective suits dancing a waltz to relax for a moment in front of a hospital in Wuhan. (Photo | People's Daily, China Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A heartwarming video went viral on the social media which shows a nurse and a police officer donning protective gear have been caught on camera dancing waltz at the end of their shift in China and has left Twitter quite amused.

The video was shared by one of the leading media outlet of China with the caption, "May I have the pleasure of dancing with you? A nurse and a police officer in protective suits dancing a waltz to relax for a moment in front of a hospital in Wuhan."

In the shared video one can see that the nurse and policeman working at the same coronavirus hospital waltz together to relax at the end of their shifts in the Fangcang field hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

As the post went viral, it has warmed the hearts of thousands of people and social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "Dancing over the crisis...This is great!"

Another wrote, "Well done the hospital staff must be exhausted."

A post read, "I don't touch humans these days lol!! But that's very romantic."

"This is too sweet. You are the most adorable people" a user remarked.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wuhan Coronavirus China Coronavirus China nurse cop dance China nurse dance China cop dance
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp